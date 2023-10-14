Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 757 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in Blackstone by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 34.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 10.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.6% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 12.8% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,878,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC began coverage on Blackstone in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Blackstone from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.97.

Shares of BX opened at $103.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.61. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $116.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 347.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 191.52%.

In related news, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $1,032,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,281 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,664.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, Director Reginald J. Brown purchased 1,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $111.24 per share, with a total value of $204,904.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,430.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $1,032,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,499,664.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,391,651 shares of company stock worth $199,054,287 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

