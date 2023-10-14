Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 454.5% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Corteva by 239.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at about $611,688,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTVA. Argus lowered their target price on Corteva from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.35.

Corteva Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $49.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.79. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.59 and a twelve month high of $68.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.39.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.61%.

Insider Activity at Corteva

In related news, CFO David J. Anderson acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.97 per share, for a total transaction of $105,940.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,364.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corteva Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

