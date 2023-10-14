Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.44 Million Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Synopsys by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Synopsys by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 26.7% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $489.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.48 billion, a PE ratio of 73.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $453.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $427.70. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.88 and a 52 week high of $502.66.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $1,139,055.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,221,081.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $1,139,055.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,221,081.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 5,100 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.75, for a total value of $2,349,825.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,737,374.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,469 shares of company stock worth $8,244,769 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SNPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Synopsys from $445.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.10.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

