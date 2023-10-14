Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Exelon by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 8,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Stock Performance

EXC opened at $39.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $44.37.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 67.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXC. Barclays began coverage on Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exelon in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Exelon from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Exelon from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.90.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

