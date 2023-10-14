Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.43 Million Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 22.4% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 32,641 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,970 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth $25,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.7% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.6% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 48,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 285,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $97,787,000 after buying an additional 5,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.26, for a total transaction of $819,464.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,544.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total value of $16,440,602.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,186 shares in the company, valued at $5,615,697.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.26, for a total value of $819,464.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,544.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,309 shares of company stock worth $19,649,321 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ISRG. Mizuho raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $377.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $314.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $350.11.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $273.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.46, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.30. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $182.56 and a one year high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 21.38%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

