Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 42,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in Altria Group by 21.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 136,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,191,000 after buying an additional 10,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $42.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.91 and a 12-month high of $51.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.54.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 225.61% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.98 dividend. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 102.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on MO. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.74.

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

