Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,143 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wesleyan Assurance Society purchased a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,177,000. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Target by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 14,299 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 6,248 shares in the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Target by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in shares of Target by 19.2% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 14,583 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 3.8% during the second quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $111.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.25. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $181.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on TGT. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Target from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Target from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

