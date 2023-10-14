Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 106,932.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 532,163,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,670,846,000 after buying an additional 531,666,682 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,404,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,024,078,000 after buying an additional 238,249 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,650,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,692,080,000 after buying an additional 5,748,969 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,393,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,848,963,000 after buying an additional 67,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,731,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,725,438,000 after buying an additional 299,904 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Analog Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.04.

Analog Devices Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $171.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $85.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.22. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.50 and a fifty-two week high of $200.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total value of $1,826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,912,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

