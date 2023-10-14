Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,922 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of D. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 63.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 379.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.23.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of D stock opened at $41.88 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.24 and a fifty-two week high of $70.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.89%.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.