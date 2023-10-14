Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 107 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ELV. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its position in Elevance Health by 20.2% in the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 57,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,406,000 after buying an additional 9,653 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 3.2% in the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 32,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,877,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at $3,755,000. Finally, Marotta Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the second quarter valued at $314,000. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $147,780.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,594,530.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ELV stock opened at $454.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.83. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $412.00 and a 1-year high of $549.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $452.12 and a 200 day moving average of $456.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $43.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.64 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 3.87%. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ELV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wolfe Research lowered Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $555.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $568.46.

Elevance Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Featured Stories

