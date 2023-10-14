Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 2,496 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,600 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $332,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,358.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total value of $598,722.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,067.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $332,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,358.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 330,990 shares of company stock valued at $17,470,838 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of BSX stock opened at $49.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.77. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $39.51 and a twelve month high of $55.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.20.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.60.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Further Reading

