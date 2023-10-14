Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 348 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,861 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 98,001.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 714,378,920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,536,144,000 after purchasing an additional 713,650,718 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,714,012 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,872,887,000 after acquiring an additional 82,799 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,406,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,396,402,000 after acquiring an additional 344,518 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,997,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,100,279,000 after acquiring an additional 136,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,188,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,297,925,000 after acquiring an additional 103,213 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDNS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.67.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $250.25 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.76 and a 52-week high of $255.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.72. The company has a market capitalization of $68.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.76, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.03.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $977.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.99 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark Adams sold 1,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.44, for a total value of $324,200.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,828. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mark Adams sold 1,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.44, for a total transaction of $324,200.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,828. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.43, for a total transaction of $231,430.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,551,687.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,210 shares of company stock valued at $19,013,149. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Articles

