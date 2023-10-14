Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 71 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KLA by 2.4% in the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 0.3% in the second quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its position in KLA by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KLAC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on KLA from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $480.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on KLA from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $471.95.

In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 2,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.55, for a total value of $1,243,795.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,699 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,360.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 2,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.55, for a total value of $1,243,795.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,360.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,530,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,909,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,075 shares of company stock valued at $23,465,095. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $486.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.24. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $261.90 and a 1 year high of $520.19. The stock has a market cap of $66.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $479.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $449.15.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. KLA had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 138.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.81 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 22.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.59%.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

