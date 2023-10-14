Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 57.5% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $200.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $213.01 and its 200 day moving average is $221.65. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $187.29 and a twelve month high of $251.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 55.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.16%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $270.00 to $226.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. DA Davidson upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.81.

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,665,333.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,844.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

