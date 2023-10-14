Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 128 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,428,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,794,532,000 after purchasing an additional 102,139 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,038,646,000 after purchasing an additional 9,969,418 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 44.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,623,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $874,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646,979 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,961,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $724,566,000 after purchasing an additional 968,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,859,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $695,406,000 after purchasing an additional 366,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX stock opened at $110.60 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $89.74 and a 52-week high of $125.19. The stock has a market cap of $49.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $35.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 6.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 16.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Argus upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.27.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total value of $819,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,927.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total value of $819,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,927.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $18,877,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 662,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,814,067.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 360,648 shares of company stock valued at $41,396,371. 4.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

