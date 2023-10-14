Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 302 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEP. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.03.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

American Electric Power stock opened at $74.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.47. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $100.32.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.20%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.01%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

