Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,719 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 2,131 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SE. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in SEA by 1.7% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 8,703 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 13.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 3.9% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 120.1% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 306 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in SEA by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,684 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SE stock opened at $45.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.84. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $34.87 and a twelve month high of $88.84. The company has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.85 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.35) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CICC Research downgraded shares of SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of SEA from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Bernstein Bank reduced their target price on shares of SEA from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SEA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

