TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.88.

Several research firms recently commented on TRTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet cut shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th.

NYSE:TRTX opened at $6.20 on Friday. TPG RE Finance Trust has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 110.25 and a quick ratio of 110.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.48%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -48.24%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 61.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 27,501 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 11,549 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $4,095,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $341,000. 57.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

