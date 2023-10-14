Traction Uranium (OTC:TRCTF) Shares Up 6.7%

Shares of Traction Uranium Corp. (OTC:TRCTF – Get Free Report) rose 6.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 64,670 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 197,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.
Traction Uranium Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.26.
About Traction Uranium
Traction Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest to acquire the Whitewater Property; 70% interest to acquire the Hearty Bay property and Lazy Edward property; and 75% interest to acquire the Key Lake South property.
