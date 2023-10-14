Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Receives $21.46 Average Target Price from Analysts

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.46.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Travere Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $31.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd.

Shares of TVTX opened at $7.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. Travere Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $23.53.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $59.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.93 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 136.00% and a negative return on equity of 273.80%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics will post -5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, insider Peter Heerma sold 3,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $25,500.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,257 shares in the company, valued at $662,120.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total value of $26,698.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,854.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Heerma sold 3,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $25,500.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,120.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,818 shares of company stock worth $124,455 over the last ninety days. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Travere Therapeutics by 31.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,732,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,759 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP raised its position in Travere Therapeutics by 19.9% during the second quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 7,370,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,732 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Travere Therapeutics by 179.2% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,550,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,871,000 after acquiring an additional 995,136 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Travere Therapeutics by 91.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,658,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,304,000 after acquiring an additional 791,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in Travere Therapeutics by 11.5% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 7,148,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,759,000 after acquiring an additional 736,000 shares in the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

