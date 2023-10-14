Traynor Capital Management Inc. Acquires 47 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 309.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ stock traded down $4.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $365.28. The company had a trading volume of 52,519,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,507,355. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $259.08 and a 52 week high of $387.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $367.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $354.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a $0.5389 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

