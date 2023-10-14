Traynor Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:CURE)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:CURE – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. owned 0.45% of Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CURE. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,603,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares by 2,362.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 7,395 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $821,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Forza Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000.

Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:CURE traded up $1.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.97. The stock had a trading volume of 31,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,939. The company has a market capitalization of $177.39 million, a P/E ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 2.20. Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares has a one year low of $84.00 and a one year high of $130.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.06.

About Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3X Shares (CURE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Health Care Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x levered exposure to a market cap weighted sub-index of the S&P 500 that tracks the performance of US listed health care companies. CURE was launched on Jun 15, 2011 and is managed by Direxion.

