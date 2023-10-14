Traynor Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $912,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IBB stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.63. 2,558,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,565,654. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $117.30 and a 12-month high of $138.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.1532 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

