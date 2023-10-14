Traynor Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,113 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. owned 0.50% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF worth $3,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,173,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,052,000 after buying an additional 52,696 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 36.0% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 332,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,893,000 after buying an additional 88,001 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 368.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 270,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,580,000 after buying an additional 213,127 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 55.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 179,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,669,000 after buying an additional 64,113 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FIDU traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.09. 61,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,997. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.62 million, a P/E ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 52 week low of $44.32 and a 52 week high of $59.00.

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

