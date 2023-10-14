Traynor Capital Management Inc. Buys 163 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,589 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in Broadcom by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after purchasing an additional 36,458 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,887,000 after buying an additional 87,945 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Broadcom by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $995.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $1,010.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $848.52.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $22.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $883.18. 2,833,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,462,130. The business has a 50-day moving average of $853.14 and a 200 day moving average of $791.14. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $426.41 and a fifty-two week high of $925.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.58%.

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,806,368.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

