Traynor Capital Management Inc. Buys 44,110 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 825.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,110 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 357.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total transaction of $8,369,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,192,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,281,650.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total transaction of $8,369,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,281,650.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at $11,010,047.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,942 shares of company stock valued at $17,861,240 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD traded down $3.70 on Friday, hitting $105.09. 52,925,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,785,754. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.71 and a fifty-two week high of $132.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.21. The stock has a market cap of $169.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,254.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.79.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.03.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

