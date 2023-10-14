Traynor Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 110.8% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 716.7% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:VLO traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $126.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,826,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,125,743. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $104.18 and a 12-month high of $152.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.40. The firm has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.60.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by $0.32. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 42.31% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $34.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $11.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on VLO shares. Barclays raised their target price on Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Valero Energy news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total transaction of $10,278,124.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 621,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,568,373.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

