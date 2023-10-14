Traynor Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,122 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at about $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth approximately $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $185.72. 2,691,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,196,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.09. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $190.36. The stock has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -452.98, a P/E/G ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $731.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.44 million. Equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.32, for a total transaction of $3,086,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,811,073.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.32, for a total value of $3,086,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,656 shares in the company, valued at $5,811,073.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $925,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,191,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,583 shares of company stock valued at $20,665,972. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.70.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

