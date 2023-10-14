Traynor Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 27,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 19,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 207,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,053,000 after acquiring an additional 6,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.43. 19,900,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,894,045. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.83. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $55.95 and a 1-year high of $74.74.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

