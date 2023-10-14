Traynor Capital Management Inc. Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,331 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 31,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 344,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,452,000 after acquiring an additional 40,454 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 78,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares during the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $18,095,000. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 93.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 34,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 16,867 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $48.16. The stock had a trading volume of 6,054,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,083,450. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.38 and a 1 year high of $51.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.77.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

