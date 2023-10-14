Traynor Capital Management Inc. Has $10.44 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.3% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 109,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,752,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 126,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,981,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,990.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 39,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,356,000 after buying an additional 37,710 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tufton Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock traded down $1.44 on Friday, hitting $243.58. 953,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,518. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $223.45 and a 12 month high of $273.73. The stock has a market cap of $67.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $256.04 and a 200 day moving average of $254.34.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

