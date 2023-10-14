Traynor Capital Management Inc. Has $2.02 Million Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TSCO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 99,846.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,249,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $939,611,000 after buying an additional 4,245,458 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $264,936,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,159,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $485,712,000 after buying an additional 985,799 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,642,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $369,427,000 after buying an additional 387,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $64,548,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $250.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,665,333.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,574 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,844.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded up $3.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $200.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,650,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,082. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $187.29 and a one year high of $251.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.65.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.08). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.57% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 41.16%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading

