Traynor Capital Management Inc. Has $2.16 Million Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 24,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 41,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,810,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 5,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,711,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $898,146.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,092,251.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $898,146.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,092,251.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $1,705,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,371,917.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,320 shares of company stock valued at $10,584,084. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NUE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.00.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NUE traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $147.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,534,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,620. The stock has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.62. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $116.08 and a 52-week high of $182.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.54.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.22. Nucor had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 17.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.42%.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

