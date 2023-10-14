Traynor Capital Management Inc. Has $2.34 Million Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,280 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 1,943 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 148.3% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 175.0% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $294.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $268.00 to $265.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.61.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of PXD stock traded up $7.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $248.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,459,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,337,529. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.36. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $177.26 and a 52 week high of $274.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $57.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.42.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a $1.84 dividend. This represents a $7.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 21.31%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.