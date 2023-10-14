Traynor Capital Management Inc. Has $3.96 Million Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 838.2% in the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ DVY traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $106.68. The company had a trading volume of 522,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,703. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $103.13 and a 1-year high of $126.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.15 and its 200-day moving average is $112.65.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $1.4647 dividend. This represents a $5.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

