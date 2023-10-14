Traynor Capital Management Inc. Has $674,000 Position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,882 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in XPO were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of XPO by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPO by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of XPO in the 2nd quarter worth about $623,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in XPO by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Get XPO alerts:

XPO Price Performance

NYSE XPO traded down $3.22 on Friday, reaching $73.93. 1,642,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,856,571. XPO, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.90 and a 12 month high of $80.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 101.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 2.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. XPO had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 34.51%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on XPO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on XPO from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on XPO from $81.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on XPO from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on XPO from $61.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of XPO in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XPO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.38.

Get Our Latest Report on XPO

About XPO

(Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.