Traynor Capital Management Inc. Has $771,000 Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,957 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,421 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DVN. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 16,633.3% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $402,393.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,548 shares in the company, valued at $10,765,319.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of DVN stock traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.39. 10,191,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,033,357. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.59 and a fifty-two week high of $78.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.97. The company has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Devon Energy had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DVN shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.68.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

