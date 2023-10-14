Traynor Capital Management Inc. Has $8.32 Million Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company accounts for approximately 1.0% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $8,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1,475.0% in the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 63 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1,725.0% in the first quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $380.66. 1,074,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,585,880. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $345.55 and a 12-month high of $450.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $400.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $396.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 33.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on DE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $530.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $493.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $467.00 to $458.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (down from $530.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $447.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

