Traynor Capital Management Inc. Has $823,000 Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,760 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.3% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 44,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.7% in the second quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 101,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,563,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 126,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,367,000 after purchasing an additional 7,368 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.5% during the second quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 125,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,297,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,111,524 shares of company stock valued at $75,941,956. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE stock traded up $1.49 on Friday, hitting $54.49. 22,321,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,547,637. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $88.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.29%.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.