Traynor Capital Management Inc. Has $948,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,409,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $365,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 19,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,351,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

SPHD traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.85. 417,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,660. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.31 and its 200 day moving average is $41.00. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $37.49 and a one year high of $46.29.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

