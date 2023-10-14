Traynor Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 36,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 518.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 16,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 14,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $267.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,918,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,978,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $136.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.53 and a 12-month high of $293.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $276.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.90.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 12.91%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 32.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,778. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total transaction of $5,238,121.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,684,931.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $815,517.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,918 shares of company stock worth $15,299,870. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $287.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $274.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.70.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

