Traynor Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,154 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman accounts for about 1.2% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $10,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,710 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 13,267 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,047,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE:NOC traded up $12.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $490.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,465,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,065. The company has a market capitalization of $74.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.50. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $414.56 and a 1-year high of $556.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $435.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $447.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 24.90%. Equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 24.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total value of $731,242.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,379,765.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total transaction of $731,242.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,379,765.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total value of $468,255.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOC has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $555.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $502.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $502.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.