Traynor Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Parker Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Broadleaf Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $213.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,269,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,972,906. The firm has a market cap of $301.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $179.14 and a 12-month high of $228.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $218.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.48.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

