Traynor Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 179.6% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,725,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 31,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,885.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

LHX traded up $3.44 on Friday, hitting $177.24. 1,555,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,159,712. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.73. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.25 and a twelve month high of $255.10. The firm has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a PE ratio of 42.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 108.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.87.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

