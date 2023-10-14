Traynor Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 346.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 153.8% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter worth $35,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.74.

MO traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $42.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,754,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,785,751. The stock has a market cap of $75.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.91 and a 1 year high of $51.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.17 and its 200 day moving average is $44.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 225.61% and a net margin of 27.40%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.98 dividend. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.89%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

