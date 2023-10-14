Traynor Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,353 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,206 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 138.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 46.4% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 257.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of United Rentals stock traded down $11.41 on Friday, hitting $433.05. The stock had a trading volume of 566,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,159. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $271.05 and a twelve month high of $492.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $456.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $415.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.88.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.23 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.86 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.02%.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $6,728,397.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,747.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on United Rentals from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on United Rentals from $425.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on United Rentals from $482.00 to $521.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on United Rentals from $490.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on URI

About United Rentals

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.