Traynor Capital Management Inc. Purchases 31,777 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,777 shares during the period. Enphase Energy accounts for 1.1% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $8,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 64,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,514,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $434,000. Finally, First American Trust FSB bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,273,000. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,803,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,962,293. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.44 and a 52 week high of $339.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.08.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.20%. The business had revenue of $711.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.94 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENPH. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $234.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $209.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.97.

In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 32,600 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $122.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,001,976.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,459,152. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

