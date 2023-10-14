Traynor Capital Management Inc. Purchases 434 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,972,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,950,761,000 after buying an additional 176,739 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,497,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,544,387,000 after buying an additional 244,251 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,320,030,000 after purchasing an additional 264,665 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,419,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,139,469,000 after purchasing an additional 85,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $927,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $6.92 on Friday, hitting $441.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,520,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,198. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $432.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $452.24. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $388.10 and a 1 year high of $508.10. The company has a market capitalization of $111.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 548 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,982.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on LMT. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $532.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $489.19.

Read Our Latest Report on LMT

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.