Traynor Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE CMI traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $227.72. The stock had a trading volume of 581,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,482. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.18 and a 1 year high of $265.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $232.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.43. The company has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by ($0.01). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.77 EPS. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on Cummins from $273.00 to $264.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.86.

Get Our Latest Report on Cummins

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.