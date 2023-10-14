Traynor Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,537 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $2,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 189.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 376 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 15,466.7% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Exact Sciences

In other Exact Sciences news, General Counsel James Herriott sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,964 shares in the company, valued at $596,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Brian Baranick sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total transaction of $114,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,871 shares in the company, valued at $754,389.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel James Herriott sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,867 shares of company stock worth $3,809,493. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exact Sciences Stock Up 1.1 %

EXAS traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $65.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,322,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,904,331. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.86 and a beta of 1.45. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $100.77.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 18.76%. The company had revenue of $622.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXAS. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $99.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.18.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.